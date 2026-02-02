2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.37, but opened at $31.10. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 8,154,654 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,094,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.