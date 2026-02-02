25,474 Shares in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI Bought by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $46.24.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1315 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.