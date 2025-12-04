Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.47. Yirendai shares last traded at $4.6050, with a volume of 91,339 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Yirendai Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yirendai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yirendai by 3.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Yirendai by 48.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Yirendai in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

