Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $817,523.82 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 127,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $817,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,982,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,711.69. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 191,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,147,286.92.

On Friday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,493 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $396,014.92.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,505,494.98.

On Monday, November 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,988.45.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $887,235.90.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

