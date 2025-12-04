Thomas Cromwell Sells 5,000 Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $1,481,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,895.10. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $291.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $304.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

