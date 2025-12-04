Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $556.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $555.3333.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 3.8%

SNPS opened at $466.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,528 shares of company stock worth $10,066,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.