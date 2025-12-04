SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,199 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SouthState Bank worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. UBS Group decreased their target price on SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

SouthState Bank stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.76. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About SouthState Bank

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.