Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

