Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $4,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,970 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.89.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $125.54 and a one year high of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

