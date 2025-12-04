Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $399,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,106,000 after buying an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $219,132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,035,000 after acquiring an additional 293,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,159,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,610 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Stock Up 3.2%

RBRK stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.32. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,513,312.10. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,966 shares of company stock worth $8,777,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

