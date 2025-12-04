RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,458 shares traded.

RTG Mining Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.45.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines.

