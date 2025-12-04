Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on December 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on November 3rd.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 11/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/5/2025.

HY opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 0.07%.The company had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,028.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on Hyster-Yale in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

