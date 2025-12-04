Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Position Trimmed by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 3.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus set a $540.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.32.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4%

PWR opened at $456.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.99 and its 200-day moving average is $397.71. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.