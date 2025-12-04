Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Precigen Trading Up 2.6%

Precigen stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Precigen has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 3,596,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $13,236,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,520,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,576.16. This represents a 29.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 8,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 465,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,812.28. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,216 shares of company stock worth $46,816 and sold 9,950,572 shares worth $37,720,437. Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 131.8% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.