Paul Auvil III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Auvil III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $710,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,635.12. This represents a 35.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
