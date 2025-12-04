Paul Auvil III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Auvil III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $710,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,635.12. This represents a 35.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

