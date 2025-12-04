Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $860.7059.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 166,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,920,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $13,365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $868.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $790.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $869.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

