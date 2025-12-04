MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,525.02 and traded as low as GBX 1,515. MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,570, with a volume of 13,531 shares traded.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.56. The stock has a market cap of £257.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

