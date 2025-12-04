Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and traded as low as $16.49. Mesoblast shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 138,222 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $3,209,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

