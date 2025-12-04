Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $17.29. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 84,241 shares trading hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

