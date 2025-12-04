Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $17.29. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 84,241 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
