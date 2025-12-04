Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,241.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 821,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,266.08. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,443.60. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,093,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,284 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

