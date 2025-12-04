Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Director Sells $509,390.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $509,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,864.74. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QSR opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $254,948,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $224,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

