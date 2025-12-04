Insider Buying: Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Insider Purchases 248,554 Shares of Stock

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) insider Tom Crawford purchased 248,554 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £42,254.18.
Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance
Shares of PEB opened at GBX 16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41. The firm has a market cap of £20.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.71. Pebble Beach Systems Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.49.
Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile
