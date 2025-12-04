Insider Buying: Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Insider Purchases 248,554 Shares of Stock

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) insider Tom Crawford purchased 248,554 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £42,254.18.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at GBX 16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41. The firm has a market cap of £20.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.71. Pebble Beach Systems Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.49.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

