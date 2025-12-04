Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.69 and traded as low as GBX 130. Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 134.60, with a volume of 829,746 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 188 to GBX 143 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 170 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of £525.71 million, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

