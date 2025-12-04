Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on December 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on November 21st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 11/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/5/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE HOG opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.