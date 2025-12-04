Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and traded as low as $48.9895. Hannover Ruck shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 10,852 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Ruck currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

