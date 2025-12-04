Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $77,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,892 shares of company stock valued at $173,869,312 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $176.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.68 billion, a PE ratio of 419.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

