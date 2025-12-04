Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,480 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $54,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after acquiring an additional 407,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $647.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

