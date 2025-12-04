Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,578,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $507.96 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $508.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.21.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

