Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $65.57 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,772 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $65,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

