Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $48.01 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $48,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2%

FTNT opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

