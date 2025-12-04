Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $39.63 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,049.10. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 168,044 shares of company stock worth $25,832,095 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.