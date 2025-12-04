Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $32.55 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 939.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $89.32 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

