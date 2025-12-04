Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $132,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6%

QCOM opened at $175.07 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,820. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

