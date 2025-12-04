Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Amundi boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.76.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

