Groupe la Francaise Acquires 16,834 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

EW opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

