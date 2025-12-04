Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.