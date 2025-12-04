Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 362.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $365.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.54 and its 200-day moving average is $379.79.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.78.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

