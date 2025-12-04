Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

