Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,096 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

