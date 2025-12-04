Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Here’s What Happened

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 268,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 104,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

