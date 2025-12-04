Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Purchases $361,700.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,900. This represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.1%

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,275,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,777 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 861,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after buying an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

