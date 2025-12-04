Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $625,400.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of GILD opened at $125.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.