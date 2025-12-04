Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $625,400.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GILD opened at $125.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

