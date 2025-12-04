FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,217 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

