First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,958,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511,890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $290,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,583,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,808,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,271,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,873 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $367,921,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

