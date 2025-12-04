First Trust Advisors LP Sells 98,290 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $256,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $342.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.