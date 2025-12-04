First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,259 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $268,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,980 shares in the company, valued at $16,112,136.60. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,330,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,699.20. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 581,181 shares of company stock worth $92,602,385. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average is $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

