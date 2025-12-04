First Trust Advisors LP Sells 131,298 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $471,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Leidos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8%

Leidos stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

