First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 709,315 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $381,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 173.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 31,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 2,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $158.86 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

