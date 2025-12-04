First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 717.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $314,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Dover news, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total transaction of $302,687.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

