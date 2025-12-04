First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,412,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $434,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.0%

Mueller Industries stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

